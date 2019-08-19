7,777 government schools in need of repair post floods

More than 7,500 government primary and high schools have been damaged in floods in different parts of the State.

According to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) estimates, the estimated loss has been pegged at ₹344 crore. According to statistics collated by the department, 7,777 government schools in 23 educational districts have been affected.

K.G. Jagadeesha, Commissioner for Public Instruction, said this was the estimate after the officials of the department visited the district and surveyed the schools.

He, however, said that the State government had asked the department to collate a more detailed report and survey every classroom and give an estimate.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that although according to the National Calamity Relief Fund guidelines, only ₹2 lakh can be spent per school for its repair and restoration, the State government was planning to ensure allocation of adequate funds for the repair.

According to the guidelines, school managements would need around ₹225 crore, but the department would still fall short of around ₹119 crore. This gap is likely to be borne by the State government.

Fund release

“Some schools will require more than ₹2 lakh where as some others will need only minor repairs. So we will release funds based on the need,” said an official.

The largest impact of the flood damage has been seen in Shivamogga district, where the estimated cost to rebuild the schools was pegged at ₹107 crore to restore 1,161 government primary and high schools.

However, the maximum number of schools have been affected in Chikkodi educational district. A total of 1,305 government primary schools need repairs here.