‘777 Charlie’ is tax-free in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has given Goods and Service Tax (GST) exemption to Rakshit Shetty-starrer movie ‘777 Charlie’ film for a six-month period from June 19.

A Government Order said that the film has been made tax-free in all cinemas in Karnataka. This is aimed at encouraging adoption of street dogs by pet lovers.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, broke down after watching ‘777 Charlie’ in Bengaluru. “This film brings out purity of animal’s love through the role played by Rakshit Shetty and Charlie, the dog,” said the Chief Minister.