January 10, 2024 07:42 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - Bengaluru

In a joint operation of the traffic police and the regional transport authorities, a total of 771 erring drivers were barred from driving in the year 2023. According to traffic police, a total of 2,974 driving licence-holders involved in fatal accidents and repeated traffic violations have been impounded and sent to RTOs concerned with a recommendation to suspend them for a period of six months. The remaining 2,263 DLs are in the process of suspension after due procedure.

