76th NCC Day: Cadets take out cycle rally in Mysuru

A cycle rally was conducted on the occasion of 76th National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day here on Tuesday.

The cycle rally was organised by the 14 Karnataka Battalion NCC, Mysuru to commemorate the day with great enthusiasm and patriotism. The event was flagged off by Colonel SidharthVatsyan, the Commanding Officer, 14 Karnataka Battalion on the Battalion premises.

The rally commenced after the cadets present at the flag-off ceremony took the NCC oath, reaffirming their commitment to the values of discipline, patriotism, and service to the nation. The cadets, in their distinctive uniforms, were seen carrying placards with motivational messages, and many proudly displayed the national flags on their cycles. The objective of the rally was to spread awareness and inspire the citizens of Mysuru with positive messages of unity, discipline, and nation-building, a press release from the NCC said.

As many as 100 NCC cadets of the battalion - both boys and girls - participated in the rally on 30 electric cycles that were sponsored by TrinTrin, Mysuru. The rally was escorted by a police vehicle with the police staff. Also, police personnel had been deployed on all the road crossings to ensure the safety of the participants. The cadets traversed several parts of Mysuru city, engaging with the public and spreading the core values of NCC, while also motivating the community with their enthusiasm and dedication. An ambulance with medical officers and staff was also with the rally.

The organisers said the event was successful, symbolising the spirit of unity, discipline, and patriotism that NCC embodies. The rally served as a reminder of the pivotal role that NCC plays in nurturing leadership, discipline, and national integration among young citizens, the release added.

Lt. Colonel Prabhakaran K.P., the Administrative Officer of the Battalion expressed happiness for the NCC cadets for their active participation and commitment to the cause. He also emphasised the importance of such events in fostering a sense of responsibility and patriotism in the youth of the nation.

The event marks a significant highlight in the celebration of NCC Day, reinforcing the core values of the National Cadet Corps, it said.