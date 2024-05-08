ADVERTISEMENT

76.04% voting in byelections to Surpur Assembly Constituency

Published - May 08, 2024 09:26 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The former Minister Narasimha Naik is the BJP candidate in the Surpur Assembly Constituency where byelections were held on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS

A total of 76.04% voters exercised their franchise during polling in the byelections to the Surpur Assembly Constituency held on Tuesday.

The constituency has a total of 2,83,083 voters, including 1,42,532 male, 1,40,523 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

Of them 2,15,268 voters, including 1,09,995 male, 1,05,270 female and three of the third gender, have cast their votes, Yadgir Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer B. Susheela has in a release said.

Raja Venugopal Naik is the Congress candidate in Surpur where byelections were necessitated following the death of his father and MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The byelections for the constituency were necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik.

While the Congress has fielded Venkatappa Naik’s son Raja Venugopal Naik, the former Minister Narasimha Naik (Rajugouda) is the BJP candidate.

