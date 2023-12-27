ADVERTISEMENT

76 people get artificial limbs in Hubballi

December 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Physically challenged people from various districts of North Karnataka receiving artificial limbs in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a joint initiative taken up by Rotary Club of Hubballi and All India Jain Youth Federation’s Mahaveer Limb Centre, 76 physically challenged people from various districts of North Karnataka received artificial limbs in Hubballi on Wednesday.

The initiative to provide artificial limbs to these beneficiaries coincided with the 76th anniversary of Rotary Club of Hubballi.

Rotary District Governor Nasir Borsadwal inaugurated the artificial limb camp by helping the physically challenged people wear the artificial limbs.

Lauding the service of Mahaveer Limb Centre, Dr. Nasir promised to hold two artificial limb camps every year. He also handed over two wheelchairs on the occasion.

President of Rotary Club of Hubballi and chartered accountant Arvind Kubusad, secretary Vasant Bhasme, directors Surendra Porwal, Abdul Sadiq, programme chairman Prakash Rao and office-bearers of Mahaveer Limb Centre Manav Sanghvi, Kantilal Bohra, Subhash Dank and others were present.

The beneficiaries thanked both the organisations for the help extended to them through artificial limbs.

