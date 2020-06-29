76 new COVID-19 positive cases in Ballari

Some of the northern districts of Karnataka registered a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases on Monday with Ballari district recording 76 new cases followed by 28 in Bidar district.

Uttara Kannada, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts were close behind them with a tally of 24, 23 and 22 positive cases, respectively. Dharwad district recorded 17 cases on Monday, one less than what it had recorded on Sunday.

Yadgir district recorded nine positive cases on Monday, while Raichur, Bagalkot and Gadag districts recorded four cases each. Haveri recorded one case, while there were none in Belagavi.

Meanwhile, as per a bulletin, 39 persons were discharged from hospital in Kalaburagi on Monday, followed by 23 in Yadgir, 11 in Dharwad, 10 in Bidar, four each in Vijayapura and Bagalkot and one in Uttara Kannada.