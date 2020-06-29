76 new COVID-19 positive cases in Ballari

Some of the northern districts of Karnataka registered a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases on Monday with Ballari district recording 76 new cases followed by 28 in Bidar district.
Uttara Kannada, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts were close behind them with a tally of 24, 23 and 22 positive cases, respectively. Dharwad district recorded 17 cases on Monday, one less than what it had recorded on Sunday.
Yadgir district recorded nine positive cases on Monday, while Raichur, Bagalkot and Gadag districts recorded four cases each. Haveri recorded one case, while there were none in Belagavi.
Meanwhile, as per a bulletin, 39 persons were discharged from hospital in Kalaburagi on Monday, followed by 23 in Yadgir, 11 in Dharwad, 10 in Bidar, four each in Vijayapura and Bagalkot and one in Uttara Kannada.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath