75th NCC Day and alumni meet held in Mysuru

November 28, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The ex-cadets of 4 Kar Air Sqn organised the 75th NCC day and annual reunion meet of the alumni in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Commanding Officer of 4 Kar Air Sqn Wing Commander Asish inaugurated the event in the presence of ex-Commanding Officer Group Captain Abhinav Chaturvedi and retired AMI Nagaraju. Deputy Director General of NCC Air Commodore B.S. Kanwar addressed the gathering via video conferencing and wished the audience on the occasion.

The ex-cadets of the air squadron, who had gathered in large numbers, were joined by the current cadets of the unit in celebrating the occasion, stated a press statement by the organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the inauguration, a felicitation was organised for all achievers who brought many laurels to the air squadron at various state and national level camps.

Speaking to the gathering, Wg Cdr Asish listed the various achievements of the unit in the past year. The unit bagged the award for best static aeromodelling at the recently held All-India Vayu Sainik Camp. The audience was treated to a cultural show put up by the cadets and alumni.

Uma Venkatesh, founder and convener of the alumni group, re-affirmed the support and guidance for the cadets in their endeavours.

The alumni will be looking further in adding value addition true to the beliefs and goals of the group “to give back to NCC and anything for NCC’”, the press statement said.

The alumni included some serving and retired defence personnel along with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, media personalities and doctors among many others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT