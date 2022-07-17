75th I-day | One crore national flags to be hoisted in Karnataka

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 17, 2022 20:28 IST

Various SHGs in Dharwad district have been making national flags

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that one crore national flags will be hoisted in Karnataka under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme to be organised to mark the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Mr. Bommai attended a virtual meeting with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who oversees all efforts under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the programme of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

A high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been constituted and all Deputy Commissioners, Kannada and Culture Department and police have been conducting meetings for implementation of the programme of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, Mr. Bommai said.

The national flag would be hoisted in all schools, colleges and government office buildings and residential buildings in urban and rural areas of the State, he said.

Various SHGs in Dharwad district have been making national flags and indent would be placed to supply 50 lakh flags with them, he said.

"'The Indian national flag is a symbol of national pride for the entire nation. The programme aims to inspire Indians to hoist the national flag at their home". SHGs and yoga associations, NSS volunteers and ex-servicemen have been planning to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, a grand success, he said.

Mr. Shah told the Chief Minister to give good publicity to the programme and said 20 crore national flags would be hoisted during the three-day programme from August 13.

Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar and senior officials attended the meeting.