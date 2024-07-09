ADVERTISEMENT

75th birthday celebrations of renowned artist V.G. Andani

Published - July 09, 2024 09:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

V.G. Andani

Artists from Kalaburagi district would be organising a series of events to mark the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of renowned artist V.G. Andani, from Thursday.

Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna Doddamani would release Bayala Belaku – a commemorative volume on the contributions of Prof. Andani on July 13.

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil would preside over the function.

Surabhi Vanidevi, MLC from Telangana, will be chief guest on the occasion.

M.S. Murthy, former president of Karnataka Lalit Kala Academy, will speak about the book.

Prior to that, a painting exhibition displaying the works of Prof. Andani would be held on Thursday and child art competition will be held on Friday.

