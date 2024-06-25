ADVERTISEMENT

759 teacher aspirants to appear for TET in Madikeri

Published - June 25, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 759 teacher aspirants from Kodagu will appear for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2024 in Madikeri on June 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The test will be held in three centres in Kodagu. These are the two centres at Government PU College in Madikeri and one at St. Michael School.

The test will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. One route officer has been appointed to oversee the examination process.

One static vigilance squad will be deployed in each exam centre. Deputy Director of Public Instruction C. Rangadhamappa said the mobile phones of the candidates will be kept at the exam centre and will be returned to them after the test.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US