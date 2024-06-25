GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

759 teacher aspirants to appear for TET in Madikeri

Published - June 25, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 759 teacher aspirants from Kodagu will appear for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2024 in Madikeri on June 30.

The test will be held in three centres in Kodagu. These are the two centres at Government PU College in Madikeri and one at St. Michael School.

The test will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. One route officer has been appointed to oversee the examination process.

One static vigilance squad will be deployed in each exam centre. Deputy Director of Public Instruction C. Rangadhamappa said the mobile phones of the candidates will be kept at the exam centre and will be returned to them after the test.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / teachers / mobile phones / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.