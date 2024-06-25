759 teacher aspirants to appear for TET in Madikeri

As many as 759 teacher aspirants from Kodagu will appear for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2024 in Madikeri on June 30.

The test will be held in three centres in Kodagu. These are the two centres at Government PU College in Madikeri and one at St. Michael School.

The test will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. One route officer has been appointed to oversee the examination process.

One static vigilance squad will be deployed in each exam centre. Deputy Director of Public Instruction C. Rangadhamappa said the mobile phones of the candidates will be kept at the exam centre and will be returned to them after the test.