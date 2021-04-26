758 fresh cases, 4 deaths recorded in Hassan

Hassan

26 April 2021 04:05 IST

The number of active COVID-19 cases has reached 4,441 in Hassan, with 758 fresh cases reported on Sunday. Four more people died of the infection, taking the death toll to 526.

So far 35,622 people have tested positive and among them, 30,655 have recovered. Of those under treatment, 64 people are in intensive care units.

Of the fresh cases, 239 are from Hassan, 140 from Channarayapatna, 122 from Arsikere, 97 from Belur, 47 from Holenarasipur, 64 from Arkalgud, 26 from Alur, 18 from Sakleshpur and five more are from other districts.

Advertising

Advertising

The district administration has appealed to the public to get vaccinated and follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly to avoid infection. The lockdown was complete on Sunday – the second day. Except for the morning hours up to 10 a.m., there was hardly any movement of vehicles and public in the heart of the city. The policemen were deployed at traffic junctions to keep a tab on people.

Marriages were held in some halls in the city in the presence of family members, as the State government has limited the participation of guests in marriages to 50.