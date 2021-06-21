7,500 health personnel to be recruited soon

Mysuru

21 June 2021 18:51 IST

Part of preparedness to face any future exigencies including ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 pandemic: Ashwath Narayan

The State government will soon recruit 7,500 health personnel including doctors to bolster the medical infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who also heads the State COVID-19 Task Force, said the recruitment is part of its preparedness to face any future exigencies including “third wave” of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan visited the Vivekananda Memorial Hospital at Sargur in H.D. Kote near here on Sunday evening to inaugurate a 19-bed COVID-19 Care Centre and launch a vaccination campaign for tribals living in the region.

He said the government will focus on upgrading the medical infrastructure and facilities in rural areas by upgrading the community and primary health care centres, besides taluk and district hospitals. Towards this end, the government will soon recruit Group D employees, nurses and other paramedical staff, besides doctors.

Use of technology and installation of global standard medical equipment will be part of the initiative to upgrade the medical infrastructure. Wherever necessary, buildings to house health institutions will be constructed and dedicated oxygen plants will be set up.

The State COVID-19 Task Force has already passed a resolution on upgrading the infrastructure and recruitment. Recommendations in the regard have been communicated to the Health Department for further action..

The Deputy Chief Minister said there was no need to panic about the third wave as all preparations were being made. Steps will also be taken to ensure that there is no shortage of medicine, hospital beds, ICU facilities, ventilator beds, oxygen etc. for children.