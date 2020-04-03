75-year-old man tests positive in Bagalkot

With the district reporting its first COVID-19 positive case, the police and the administration are on high alert.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, K. Rajendra, a 75-year-old resident of the city has been found be suffering from the virus which got confirmed on Thursday.

What is a more serious matter for the administration is that, the patient is said to have no travel history. This has made the job of the administration tough to trace out the source of infection in the district.

Meanwhile, the person has been admitted in the isolation ward of the designated hospital where he is undergoing treatment. According to the doctors, he is responding to the treatment.

The son and daughter of the patient have come from Bengaluru about 10 days ago. Though they have shown no sign of infection, they have been quarantined along with other three family members. Their swab samples have been sent for testing.

An area of half-a-kilometre surrounding his residence has been cordoned off.

“We are trying to find out how many people he has met in the last 15 days. We are requesting the people to volunteer in disclosing their identity if they have met the patient in the last fortnight. They could contact the District Surgeon, Prakash Biradar, on 9449843160”, said, Mr. Rajendra at a press conference on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said that since the area has been sealed, neither the residents can venture out of the restricted area nor outsiders can go there. “Those who violate the order would be seriously dealt with”, he said.

Mr. Rajendra said that the district administration is arranging for the all basic facilities to the residents living inside the prohibited area.

Meanwhile, Vijayapura SP Anupam Agrawal has said that following the report of Bagalkot district reporting a COVID-19 positive case, tougher measures would taken at the checkposts set up on Vijayapura-Bagalkot borders to prevent the entry of people coming from Bagalkot.