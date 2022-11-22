75 villages to be chosen for Swagrama fellowship

November 22, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Under the Swagrama fellowship programme launched by Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (KSRDPRU), a total of 75 villages will be chosen for developing them as a model for self-sustainability through local initiatives implemented in coordination with various organisations and guidance of experts.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Registrar of KSRDPRU Basavaraj Lakkannavar said that the three-year group fellowship is aimed at developing models of comprehensive village development in accordance with the local requirements.

As the focus is on developing models that will suit the local needs, two people will be chosen for each village and they will have support from a senior person, usually a native residing elsewhere, he said.

Prof. Lakkannavar said that they have already begun the process of identifying villages for implementation of the new programme, which is different from the usual fellowship programmes.

Youths chosen for the fellowship programme will be given honorarium of ₹5,000 each and the village chosen under the programme will get an initial seed money of ₹50,000. Any programme related to the village will be initiated only after taking it up with the village residents. The youths chosen under the fellowship programme will be given training for nine days, he said.

Prof. Lakkannavar said that the fellowship programme was formally launched on November 2 and the deadline for submitting applications is December 15. After consolidating the applications and verifying them, the university will hold interviews on December 30 and the training programme for the chosen candidates will begin on January 20, 2023.

The final list of chosen villages will be declared on January 31 next and the activities will begin in February 2023, he explained.

Fellowship coordinators Prakash Bhat and others were present.

KSRDPRU is offering the fellowship programme in association with Youth For Seva, Bengaluru; Chanakya University, Bengaluru; Abdul Nazeer Sab Study Chair, Kuvempu University, Shivamogga and Prajna Pravaha, Karnataka.

For details, contact Abhishekh H.E. on Ph: 9206808889 or Lingaraj Niduvani on Ph: 8050501377 or visit website https//ksrdpru.ac.in.