75% of applications received during Jana Spandana in Dharwad resolved on the spot

Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad has said that 75% of the complaints received during the five district-level grievance redressal programmes have been resolved on the spot and the remaining, barring those in courts, will be resolved in a phased manner at the government level.

Inaugurating a Jana Spandana programme at Kalghatgi in Dharwad district on Saturday, Mr. Lad, who represents Kalghatgi constituency, said that the government itself is going to the doorsteps of the people to address and resolve public issues. And, the Dharwad district administration has been doing good work in resolving people’s issues, he claimed.

Mr. Lad said that ever since he became a Minister, he has been in regular touch with the people of his constituency and the district to address their grievances and so far, he has conducted Jana Sampark programmes in 28 gram panchayats.

The Minister said that a total of 263 applications were received during the Jana Spandana programme at Kalghatgi. Of them, 40% were resolved on the spot. The remaining will be looked into and redressed in a phased manner as per law, he added.

Responding to a plea from Kasturi Somanna Tumbrikoppa, mother of a specially challenged boy, the Minister promised assistance from Lad Foundation and also directed officials to extend assistance to him under government schemes.

KYC campaign

Responding to complaints about problems being faced for getting money credited to bank accounts under the Anna Bhagya scheme, the Minister asked officials to conduct a KYC campaign to help beneficiaries in linking their Aadhaar and bank accounts from July 1 to 7.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. spoke about the various steps taken so far to address the problems of the general public and also in getting benefits of various government schemes to their doorsteps.

She said that applications received during Jana Spandana programmes are being digitalised and uploaded to the central portal to enable verification at various stages.

Before July 15, all the public applications will be disposed of, she added.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Swaroopa T.K., Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod, taluk in-charge officer for Kalghatgi Major Siddalingayya Hiremath and other officials were present.

