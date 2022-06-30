75 lakes to be revived in every district under Jal Shakti Abhiyan

A Central team comprising members from the Jal Shakti Ministry and Parliamentary Consultative Committee visited the rural hinterland in Mandya on Thursday to apprise itself of the various works in progress taken up under the Jal Shakti Mission and MNREGA.

The team visited Tubinakere, Gopalpura, Babygrama Panchayats and inspected the site of various works related to rainwater harvesting, groundwater replenishing including check-dams constructed under the project.

Mandya ZP Assistant Secretary (Development) Subramanya Sharma said that 75 lakes in each district will be revived to mark the 75 th anniversary of Indian Independence. The Centre has also funded Amrit Sarovar project under which 21 works have been taken up in the first phase and will be ready for inauguration by August 15 th, said Mr. Sharma. The remaining 54 works will be taken up and completed in the second phase, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu toured parts of rural Mysuru where projects have been taken up under Jal Shakti mission and inspected the works. The Minister said many programmes of far reaching effects for the beneficiaries were being implemented by the Ministry. Under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, every house will be provided with piped drinking water connection. Apart from reviving the lakes, check-dams will be constructed to impound the water and ensure groundwater recharge, the Minister added pointing out that similar projects have been launched by the State governments as well.

The Minister visited Nagavala Gram Panchayat and apprised himself of the revival of a ‘kalyani’ under Jal Shakti Abhiyan and MNREGA. He also inspected the works of Sakudevammana Katte being implemented under the same programme.

Commissioner for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Shilpa Nag, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima and others were present.