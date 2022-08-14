75 E-buses hit the road

The BMTC has branded the new service as ‘Astra’ and in the first phase, 75 buses will be operated from Yelahanka depot

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which is celebrating its silver jubilee, introduced 75 e-buses on Sunday. The buses are inducted under FAME-2 scheme on gross cost contract basis. A total of 300 buses will be inducted under the scheme. The BMTC has branded the new service as “Astra”.

In the first phase, 75 buses are being operated from Yelahanka depot. Routes such as Majestic to Vidyaranayapura, Shivajinagar to Yelahanka, Yelahanka to Majestic, and others have been identified to run the buses.

The 12-metre no-AC electric buses have 40 seating capacity. For the first time, the corporation is running buses with wheelchair ramp. Other features of the bus include vehicular tracking system, CCTV, LED route display, and others.

Under the scheme, each bus has received a subsidy of ₹55 lakh per bus from the centre and the State government has given ₹33.33 lakh. Switch Mobility Automotive Limited, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, will operate the buses for a period of 12 years. The BMTC will pay an operational cost of ₹49 per km for operating the bus for 225 km per day that includes electricity charges.

In the future, the rest of the e-buses will be operated from Yeshwantpur, Kengeri depots and from Central Silk Board bus stand.

Free bus service today

As announced earlier, the BMTC, which is celebrating its silver jubilee, is providing free bus services on Monday. The public can travel in all types of buses without buying a ticket. The corporation will run buses as per schedule on all the routes, including AC buses to Kempegowda International Airport.

BMTC Director (IT) Surya Sen A.V. said, “All the 5,600 scheduled services will be operated on Monday. Buses will run on the routes as per the schedules fixed. We have instructed conductors to make a count of passengers travelling in the bus.” Usually, 28 lakh people travel in city buses on normal days.