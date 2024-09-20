GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹75 coin released to mark Platinum Jubilee of CSB

Published - September 20, 2024 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A ₹75 commemorative coin was released during Central Silk Boards Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Mysuru on Friday.

| Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A ₹75 coin was released to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Central Silk Board (CBS) in Mysuru on Friday.

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Postal cover

Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margharita, who was also present, launched a postal cover dedicated to sericulture in India.

A Coffee Table Book titled ‘CSB in the service of the nation since 1949 was also released. “This book visually chronicles the illustrious journey of Indian silk through the ages and highlights the Central Silk Board’s role in serving the national since 1949,” said a statement on the occasion.

The website of the Silk Mark Organization was launched by Rachana Shah, Secretary, Central Department of Textiles.

A host of MoUs was also signed on the occasion of CSB’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations including one by director of Central Tasar Research and Training Institute (CTRTI), Ranchi, N.B. Chowdary, and director of ICAR’s Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) B K Das on research to produce fish feed from pupae.

Several awards were also given on the occasion, including the lifetime achievement award to former director of Silk Department of Jharkhand Dhirendra Kumar and the best scientist award to Jay Prakash Pandey, scientist at CTRTI, Ranchi.

More than 2,300 people including 1,800 farmers from 23 States across India participated in the platinum jubilee celebrations.

While Prajakta Verma, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Textiles, delivered the welcome address, Member Secretary, CSB, Bengaluru, P. Sivakumar proposed a vote of thanks.

