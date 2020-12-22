74.86 % voter turnout in Kalaburagi district

An estimated 74.86 % of voters exercised their franchise in Kalaburagi district in the first phase of polling for the gram panchayat elections on Tuesday.

Voting was slow in the first two hours but it picked pace as the day progressed. A turnout of 6.49 % was recorded till 9 a.m. and, 42.7 % voters had come out to exercise their franchise till 1 p.m. The district saw 57.63 % turnout by 3 p.m. and it was 74.86 % at the end of polling.

The highest voter turnout, 77.09 %, was recorded in Aland taluk. Kalaburagi taluk saw 76.39 % of the eligible voters exercise their franchise. And, Shahabad taluk recorded the lowest turnout of 63.34 % in the district.

Voter turnout in Aland taluk and Kamalapur taluk was 75.12 % and 72.96 %, respectively.

The turnout recorded in Kalagi taluk was 72.57 %.