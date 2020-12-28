74.55 % voter turnout in Kalaburagi district

Around 74.55 % of voters exercised their franchise in Kalaburagi district in the second phase of polling for the gram panchayat elections on Sunday.
Voting was slow till afternoon but it picked pace as the day progressed.
The district recorded 8.26 % turnout in the first two hours, 23.38 % by 11 a.m., 43.43 % by 1 p.m. and 60.81 % polling by 3 p.m.
The highest voter turnout was recorded in Sedam taluk with 82.39 % followed by Jewargi taluk with 77.65 %. Chincholi and Yeddrami taluks recorded 76.85 % and 69.65 % polling, respectively. Chittapur recorded the lowest turnout in the district with 66.20 %.
In Bidar
As much as 74.32 % voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of gram panchayat elections in Bidar district on Sunday, an official said.
A turnout of 21.52 % was recorded till 11 a.m., 37.84 % of voters till 1 p.m. and 56.65 % by 3 p.m.
The final figure was 74.32 %.
The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kamalanagar taluk with 75.49 % followed by Aurad taluk with 75.42 %. Bidar taluk recorded the lowest turnout in the district with 72.06 %.
