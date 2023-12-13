₹7.44 crore sought for buying 38 new vehicles for Karnataka Ministers and Chief Minister

December 13, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi

Amid drought in Karnataka and a perceived tight financial situation due to the implementation of the four guarantee schemes, the Congress government has placed a demand for additional expenditure on vehicles in the supplementary estimates that were placed before the legislature on Monday.

The estimates seek ₹7.44 crore for the purchase of 38 vehicles for the use of 33 Ministers and the Chief Minister whenever they visit Delhi. The estimates also seek funds for vehicles to be bought for the legislator and special representatives of the Karnataka government in New Delhi, the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, and the Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister. The government has further sought ₹1.15 crore for the purchase of five vehicles for the use of the Resident Commissioner’s office in Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi. Further, ₹50.5 lakh has been sought for three new vehicles for the use of the Office of the Chief Election Commissioner, Bengaluru.

The government on Monday placed the supplementary estimates totalling ₹3,542 crore of which a large part went into Karnataka’s share in the Centrally-sponsored schemes, and salaries for contract/outsourced employees in various departments, among others.

While the supplementary estimates have sought ₹12 crore to meet the expenditure of the participation of a delegation headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the World Economic Forum in Davos, a source in the Chief Minister’s Office said he was unlikely to go. It also sought ₹2.25 crore for the recent visit to the U.S. of a delegation led by Major and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil.