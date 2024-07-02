743 surveyors, 43 ADLRs’ appointments soon: Krishna Byre Gowda

Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda said in Mysuru on Tuesday that the government has initiated the process of recruiting nearly 743 surveyors in the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records to ease the staff shortfall faced by the department in carrying out survey works.

The delay in survey works was also raised by the public in the Janata Darshan conducted by the Chief Minister, and accordingly steps had been taken to fill up the vacant posts of surveyors at the earliest, he added.

Speaking to reporters here after reviewing the Revenue Department works in districts under the Mysuru division, the Minister said he had spoken to the Chief Minister on the need for appointing more surveyors considering the pending survey works and the same had been considered. Additionally, 300 surveyors’ posts had been created and the appointment for these posts had also been processed, he stated.

Also, 43 posts of the assistant directors of land records (ADLRs), who head the survey department in the taluks, are also being filled up to facilitate and expedite the survey works, Mr. Gowda said.

The Minister said the Survey Department was also being modernised with technological interventions for faster survey works. A sum of ₹25 crore had been allocated for procuring modern gadgets, including GPS devices, for the preparation of revenue sketches and aiding faster survey works.

About 1,200 licenced surveyors had also been appointed and are already on the job. This will also aid in reducing pendency of survey works, he felt.

The Minister said steps had also been taken for the direct appointment of 1,000 village accountants (VAs). It’s a merit-based appointment and the written test will be conducted for the applicants soon.