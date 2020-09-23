Karnataka

74,199 treated under Ayushman Bharat

So far, 74,199 COVID-19 patients have been treated under ‘Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka’, at a cost of ₹306.47 crore, state dthe Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, Health and Family Welfare Department.

“COVID-19 patients in the State are also being treated under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Scheme. The treatment is completely free under the government quota for all BPL and APL categories, migrant workers and inter-State returnees that do not possess PDS cards,” said the release.

The AB-PMJAY scheme is being implemented in an Assurance Mode from October 30, 2018, as a Universal Health Coverage (UHC) scheme, with 1,650 treatment packages. It has provided health care to 6.5 crore people in the State.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2020 1:20:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/74199-treated-under-ayushman-bharat/article32672870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story