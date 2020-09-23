74,199 treated under Ayushman Bharat

So far, 74,199 COVID-19 patients have been treated under ‘Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka’, at a cost of ₹306.47 crore, state dthe Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, Health and Family Welfare Department.
“COVID-19 patients in the State are also being treated under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Scheme. The treatment is completely free under the government quota for all BPL and APL categories, migrant workers and inter-State returnees that do not possess PDS cards,” said the release.
The AB-PMJAY scheme is being implemented in an Assurance Mode from October 30, 2018, as a Universal Health Coverage (UHC) scheme, with 1,650 treatment packages. It has provided health care to 6.5 crore people in the State.
