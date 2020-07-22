74% of COVID-19 victims aged above 51

The State war room has analysed the data of 1,403 deaths that were reported till Monday.

Bengaluru

22 July 2020 22:35 IST

Highest deaths recorded in 61-70 age group; no deaths reported among those below 10 years

Nearly 74% of the deaths due to COVID-19 in the State are among people who are above 51 years, with the highest being in the 61 to 70 age bracket. Many of them had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza like Illnesses (ILI).

No deaths were reported among those below 10 years. Various studies have found that children have good immunity that helps them fight the virus better.

The State war room has analysed the data of 1,403 deaths that were reported till Monday. Besides the 1,403 deaths due to COVID-19, six other patients who tested positive died due to “other causes.” This includes 378 people who tested positive and were admitted to hospitals and those who tested positive after death.

Most of the patients who passed away were those who had comorbidities or a suppressed immunity system. Doctors and officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said that many passed away as they did not come to the hospital in time and had delayed getting tested or approaching a doctor even though symptoms had persisted for several days.

S. Sachidanand, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) who heads the death audit committee, recommended “reverse quarantine” of the aged population.

“People who are now going out to work should not come in close proximity with their elderly parents. They should isolate them if they are above 60 and particularly if they have comorbidities. They can be asked to stay in a separate room or separate floor until the number of cases being reported reduces,” he suggested.

He said that the committee also plans to recommend to the government that all the SARI patients should be treated immediately and should not be shifted to another hospital. The State government undertook a house-to-house survey of patients who have SARI and ILI. “There should be no delay in treating patients with respiratory conditions. During our analysis, we have found that many of the SARI patients are brought dead to government hospitals and die when they are being shifted from a private hospital to a government hospital.” A doctor from a State-run hospital in the city said that many of the patients, particularly those from low socio economic backgrounds, had delayed getting tested as they were worried about the stigma.

Medical Education and COVID-19 in-charge Minister K. Sudhakar has said that early diagnosis and early treatment are key to reducing the number of deaths in the State.