74 in home quarantine in Kodagu

MYSURU

16 March 2020 00:05 IST

Three suspected cases admitted to isolation ward of district hospital in Madikeri

Three suspected cases of COVID-19 have been admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital in Madikeri. They had returned from a foreign trip, according to the Kodagu district administration. The samples of the suspected cases had been sent for lab tests and the reports are being awaited. They are being constantly monitored by the medical teams put in-charge of the isolation ward.

As many as 74 persons had been placed under home quarantine in Kodagu as a precautionary measure following their return from foreign journey, a note from the Deputy Commissioner said.

Acting on the government directives, the district administration managed to find out the people who had returned to Kodagu from foreign trips and these persons had been counselled to cooperate with the authorities on the current situation.

In Madikeri, 37 such persons had been contacted and asked them to be at home as a safety precaution. Likewise, 19 from Virajpet and 21 from Somawarpet had been home quarantined, according to Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Tourists banned

In what is seen as a step to stop people from visiting the tourist destinations, the Kodagu district administration has clamped ban orders at the government-operated tourist sites in the district. The orders had been issued under Section 144 Cr. PC from March 14 to 21. The directive prevents assembly of more than five persons.

Meanwhile, health workers and ASHA volunteers are carrying out awareness drives across the district following the COVID-19 scare. People moving across the Kerala borders are being monitored and sensitised on the precautions to be taken in the wake of the outbreak. Pamphlets are being distributed to the passengers of KSRTC on the dos and don’ts.