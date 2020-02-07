74 foreigners test negative for nCoV

Minister for Health B. Sriramulu said in Madikeri on Thursday that the blood samples of 74 foreign nationals, including those from China, Japan, tested negative for 2019 Novel Coronavirus (nCoV). The tests of suspected cases confirmed none of them had been infected, he added. Ten beds each had been set aside in all district hospitals for the treatment of the cases, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sriramulu said the State, particularly in border districts like Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajnagar, were on high alert with Kerala reporting three confirmed cases of nCoV. This has led to stepping up of surveillance at airports, ports, and on the borders in the State. He said 15 LED screen-fitted vehicles had been launched to carry out awareness drives in the districts following the scare. “We have given such vehicles to 15 districts and 15 more will soon get IEC vehicles for educating people on important health issues.”

When asked about the complaints of government doctors working in private hospitals, the Minister said he would seek a report from concerned authorities and accordingly take action.