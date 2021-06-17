7,345 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on June 16

The positivity rate for the day was 4.35%

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 7,345 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 27,84,355. Of these, 1,611 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. With 148 deaths, the toll rose to 33,296. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 17,913 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 25,99,4729. The State now has 1,51,566 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 4.35%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.01%.

As many as 1,68,712 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,20,982 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,20,92,313.