7,330 students to appear for II PU supplementary exam in Dharwad district

May 19, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In all, 12 examination centres will be set up in Dharwad district for the smooth conduct of the examination. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A total of 7,330 students from Dharwad district will appear for the II PU supplementary examination to be held from May 23 to June 3.

Chairing a preparatory meeting in Dharwad on Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Bhajantri said that in all 12 examination centres will be set up in the district for the smooth conduct of the examination.

He said that four examination centres will be set up in Dharwad city, five in Hubballi city, one each in Navalgund, Kalghatgi and Kundgol taluks. And, it is the responsibility of the officials to ensure that the examination is conducted in a proper manner.

Among the 7,330 students who will be taking the examination, 2,923 students are from Dharwad, 3,095 from Hubballi, 564 from Kundgol, 388 from Kalghatgi and 350 from Navalgund taluk.

Mr. Bhajantri said that Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dharwad district will make bandobast and asked HESCOM officials to ensure interruption-free power supply during the examination.

He said that the Deputy Director of PU Education has been appointed as nodal officer for supplementary examination.

For taking question papers to the exam centres, six routes have been identified and for each route, there will be three route officers. There will be 12 examination observers and squads will visit every examination centre to ensure that the examination is conducted without any malpractice, he said.

Deputy Director of PU Education Krishna Naik and several other officials were present.

