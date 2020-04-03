7.32 lakh card holders in Mysuru to get two months’ ration at doorstep

A total of 7,32,538 beneficiaries in Mysuru will be getting their ration for the months of April and May in this month itself through the PDS in view of lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic. The task of delivering the essentials by the fair price shops across the city and the district began on Friday.

The card holders – Antyodaya, BPL and APL – need not have to visit the PDS outlets as all of them would be getting their quota of ration for two months at their doorsteps as several vehicles had been hired by the authorities for transporting the ration in the next few days.

The doorstep delivery of ration was inaugurated at the J K Grounds here on Friday. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLA G T Deve Gowda, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar and senior officials were present. The vehicles loaded with rice, wheat and other food items were flagged off to their respective areas.

Out of 7,32,538 beneficiaries, 6,55,751 are BPL card holders, 50,444 are Antyodaya card holders and 26,343 are the APL card holders. The district has 1,011 fair price shops, including 232 in Mysuru city alone. Mysuru city alone has 1,47,488 card holders.

Antyodaya card holders are to get 75 kgs of rice for two months; each member in the family of BPL card holder will get 10 kgs of rice and four kilo of wheat. Among the APL card holders, one-member card holder to get 10 kgs rice and the APL card holder family having two and more than two members to get 20 kilo of rice.

The authorities said the doorstep delivery of ration had been launched to avoid crowding outside the respective fair price shops which was essential to contain the spread of COVID-19 contagion. Moreover, lockdown was in place till April 14 and cardholders were unable to access the shops with restrictions in place to move around.