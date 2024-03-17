731 centenarians eligible to cast vote in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency

March 17, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 731 centenarians are among the eligible voters in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

If persons aged above 100 accounted for 731 in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, the number of persons aged above 90 accounted for another 10,060. The number voters who were aged 85 and above in the Lok Sabha constituency was 12,253, according to details provided by Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumara at a press conference on Sunday.

The highest number of centenarians in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency are from Malavalli Assembly segment, which accounted for 180 of them followed by K R Nagar, which had 157 and Srirangapatna, which had 99 voters aged more than 100 years.

Similarly, Nagamangala Assembly segment was home to 92 centenarians, Melukote had 70, Maddur had 63. While Mandya Assembly constituency had 43 voters aged more than 100, K.R. Pet had 27 of them.

