730-plus NIE students get placements this season

₹44 lakh a year is highest package

The Mysuru-based National Institute of Engineering (NIE) recruitment saw annual CTC ranging up to ₹44 lakh per annum.

The highest package received for the Mechanical engineering branch is ₹23 LPA.

For Industrial Production the highest package received is ₹30 LPA and for civil engineering ₹8 LPA. “This is a feather to the Institution’s cap as we have achieved this in the midst of a pandemic situation,” a press release from the college said.

The National Institute of Engineering (NIE) celebrated record placements amidst the pandemic situation by honoring its students who got placed in national and multinational companies. The placement drive for the final year has almost come to an end for the students who will pass out in 2022. Despite the pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown, NIE did not experience any decline in the number of recruiters or packages.

The college has set a record of 730-plus students already placed with 1025-plus offers and placement for the core branches is still going on. “Although 2021-22 was a very tough year because there was uncertainty due to the change in the placement process, it did not hamper the college placement process, rather experienced an upward scale altogether in the ongoing placement session by having 430-plus companies on campus,” the release said.

Top recruiters included Twilio, JP Morgan, Chase and Co, Cisco, VMWare, Western Digital, Fidelity Investment, Deloitte, HPE R and D, Philips, SAP Labs India, Mercedes Benz, NetApp, Texas Instrument, Cohesity, Accenture, KPMG, Visa, Myntra, Wipro, Infosys, and HCL..

Harshith Divakar, Training and Placement Officer, NIE, explained how best practices like Industrial driven electives and mentor-mentee system helped students to build their career. He also mentions that one should be strong in fundamentals and should have strong knowledge of any one technology.

A function was organised for the placed students of the 2022 batch. The program was attended by N.V. Raghavendra, Principal of NIE, M.S. Ganeshprasad, Vice-Principal of NIE, and Harshith Divakar.