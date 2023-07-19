73-year-old woman’s organs donated in Mysuru

July 19, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MYSURU

A 73-year-old woman was among two persons whose organs were donated for transplantation at a private hospital in Mysuru during the last one week.

Gangambike was brought to Apollo BGS hospital in Mysuru last week in an unconscious state with breathing difficulties. With the CT scan showed brain stem infarct, she was immediately shifted to the ICU for life support and intensive care.

After two to three days days on life support while she was in a critical state, an authorised panel of doctors at the hospital on July 14 declared her brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the protocols stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act, 1994.

“Gangambike was healthy before this incident and further tests confirmed her eligibility for organ donation. Her family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol and they (her family) came forward to donate her organs,” said a statement from the hospital.

As per the organ donation protocols, officials from State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) – earlier known as Zonal Co-ordination Committee of Karnataka (ZCCK) - initiated the process.

Ms Gangambike’s organs – two kidneys, one liver and corneas – were harvested and donated to recipients as per the waiting list. While the kidneys and a liver were donated to recipients at Apollo BGS Hospitals, corneas were donated to KR Hospital.

In another case, a 48-year-old woman, who had suffered a severe head injury in a road accident at Belavatta Ring Road junction in Mysuru, was brought to Apollo BGS hospitals on July 15.

With the CT scan of Sudha showing a brain stem infarct, she was shifted to ICU and put on life support and intensive care. But, her condition worsened on July 17 and she was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure. “Sudha was healthy before this incident and further tests confirmed her eligibility for organ donation. Her relatives came forward to donate her organs,” a statement from the hospital said.

A liver, two kidneys, heart valves, lungs, and corneas were harvested and donated. While the liver and left kidney were donated to Apollo BGS hospital, Mysuru, the right kidney was donated to JSS hospital. The heart valves were donated to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru, the corneas and lungs were donated to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru and Aster CMI in Bengaluru respectively.

A press statement said SOTTO had signed an MoU with Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, under which all cross-matching of transplant patients will be henceforth undertaken at the hospital in Mysuru, saving travel time to Bengaluru, which is crucial during organ transplantation.