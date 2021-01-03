73 of 75 identified beneficiaries attend vaccine dry run in Kalaburagi

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination was held at three centres in Kalaburagi, where the country recorded its first COVID-19 death on March 12 last year.

Of the identified 75 test beneficiaries (health workers) identified for the dry run, only 73 reported at their respective centres. While 25 beneficiaries each were administered dummy vaccines at the Aurad (B) primary healthcare centre and the PHC at Jewargi town, 23 were administered at Ashok Nagar PHC in Kalaburagi city. Two of the registered beneficiaries did not participate here because of health issues.

Earlier, the staff members at Ashok Nagar PHC welcomed the beneficiaries by offering a rose. However, Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna, who visited the centre, directed the staff not to offer roses as they staff could become primary contacts of those arriving.

The District Health and Family Welfare office has uploaded the details of 17,400 beneficiaries for administering the COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase.