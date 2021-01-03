73 of 75 identified beneficiaries attend vaccine dry run in Kalaburagi

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination was held at three centres in Kalaburagi, where the country recorded its first COVID-19 death on March 12 last year.
Of the identified 75 test beneficiaries (health workers) identified for the dry run, only 73 reported at their respective centres. While 25 beneficiaries each were administered dummy vaccines at the Aurad (B) primary healthcare centre and the PHC at Jewargi town, 23 were administered at Ashok Nagar PHC in Kalaburagi city. Two of the registered beneficiaries did not participate here because of health issues.
Earlier, the staff members at Ashok Nagar PHC welcomed the beneficiaries by offering a rose. However, Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna, who visited the centre, directed the staff not to offer roses as they staff could become primary contacts of those arriving.
The District Health and Family Welfare office has uploaded the details of 17,400 beneficiaries for administering the COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath