Hassan

28 July 2021 01:47 IST

Shivamogga district reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Among the fresh cases, 26 are in Shivamogga taluk, 15 in Bhadravathi, 10 in Thirthahalli, two in Shikaripura, six in Sagar, eight in Hosanagara, one in Soraba and five more from other districts. As of Tuesday, 412 people are under treatment in the district.

Hassan district reported 98 new cases and four deaths due to the infection on the day. With this, the total number of cases increased to 1,06,181 and the death toll rose to 1,263. As many as 1,074 people are under treatment. Among them, 41 are in ICUs.

Advertising

Advertising