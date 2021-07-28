Karnataka

73 new cases of COVID-19

Shivamogga district reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Among the fresh cases, 26 are in Shivamogga taluk, 15 in Bhadravathi, 10 in Thirthahalli, two in Shikaripura, six in Sagar, eight in Hosanagara, one in Soraba and five more from other districts. As of Tuesday, 412 people are under treatment in the district.

Hassan district reported 98 new cases and four deaths due to the infection on the day. With this, the total number of cases increased to 1,06,181 and the death toll rose to 1,263. As many as 1,074 people are under treatment. Among them, 41 are in ICUs.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 1:47:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/73-new-cases-of-covid-19/article35573962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY