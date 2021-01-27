72nd R-Day celebrated in Yadgir, Raichur

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi unfurled the National Flag at the District Police Parade Grounds in Raichur on Tuesday to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day.

He said that India has produced a great Constitution which is considered to be one of the biggest in the world, and it was authentically implemented on January 26, 1950 as the country started functioning afresh after freedom from the British.

Remembering the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, Mr. Savadi, who is also district in-charge, said that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Netaji Subhaschandra Bose contributed immensely to India getting Independence and thereafter, B.R. Ambedkar played a commendable role in formulating the Constitution. “And, now, we are all enjoying fundamental rights,” he said.

“India is a country where citizens can enjoy rights of equality, freedom of expression and many other such freedoms irrespective of their caste and religion, as enshrined in the Constitution. We are celebrating this day to remember the implementation of the Constitution,” Mr. Savadi said.

While appreciating the State government’s efforts in handling COVID-19, Mr. Savadi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the State government has taken many initiatives to control the disease. “Now, we are distributing vaccine against COVID-19 and Raichur district has received 9,000 vaccine doses so far in the first phase,” he said.

He also listed out many development works and said that the government is committed to taking the district to the next level as far as development is concerned.

MLAs Shivaraj Patil, Basanagowda Daddal, MLC Basavaraj Patil Itagi, Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam, ZP CEO Shaikh Tanveer and others were present.

In Yadgir

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani hoisted the tricolor at the Pre University College Grounds in Yadgir as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

He said that the young generation should study the freedom struggle and understand the sacrifices of national leaders to bring Independence to the countrymen. They should join hands in nation building by involving themselves in different sectors.

“Our government is focusing on developing the agriculture, irrigation, education and health sectors, while taking initiatives to create jobs for unemployed youths,” he said.

The Minister said that ₹ 23.62 crore compensation was directly credited to the accounts of 39,355 beneficiaries who had lost crops during the heavy rain and floods in September and October last year. The process of releasing compensation to 31,175 more beneficiaries is under way. For damage caused to houses, a compensation of ₹ 4.97 crore has been sanctioned to Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

Mr. Nirani lauded medical officers, doctors and officers of various government departments for handling the COVID-19 situation well. He said that Yadgir district now has a full-fledged 300-bed hospital. Soon, it will also have a medical college for which Mr. Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone during his recent visit.

MLA and Chairman of Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Board Narasimha Naik, MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, MLC B.G. Patil, Chairman of Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdayya Development Corporation Baburao Chinchansur, president of Yadgir CMC Vilas Patil, vice-president of ZP Girijamma, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane were present.