729 km of national highway stretches to be inaugurated on February 28

About 729 km of national highway stretches in the State, work on which has been completed at a cost of ₹10,739 crore, will be inaugurated on Monday.

Union Minister for Surface Transport Nitin Gadkari will be visiting the State to inaugurate the highway stretches. He will also be laying the foundation for upgrading and expansion work of 599 km of national highways in the State that will be taken up at a cost of ₹9,204 crore. A release from the office of Public Works Minister C.C. Patil said that Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be taking part in the function. Public events will be held in Belagavi, Hubballi, and Mangaluru. “Recently, a delegation from Karnataka headed by Mr. Bommai had met Mr. Gadkari seeking projects for the State. The Minister has responded to the request positively.” The national highways for which work is under way are four- and six-lane highways. The Minister also tweeted that ₹19,930 crore is being invested on 46 national highways in the State stretching to 1,328 km.