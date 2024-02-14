₹7.26 crore paid to Ballari farmers in drought relief

February 14, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra has said that ₹7.26 crore has been paid in compensation to 36,944 farmers in the district hit by drought.

“It was the first installment of the compensation. A sum of ₹2,000 each has been deposited in the accounts of drought-hit farmer. The balance will be paid as and when the government releases the amount,” Mr. Mishra told a press conference convened at his office in Ballari on Wednesday.

As per information he provided, standing crops on 29,636.02 hectares in rain-fed areas and 11,254.58 hectares in irrigated areas in the five taluks of the district have been destroyed owing to drought.

Crop loss information was collected using Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUITS) launched by the Revenue Department. And, beneficiaries have been selected based on data, he added.

Speaking on the steps that the district administration has taken to address a possible drinking water crisis in rural areas, Mr. Mishra said that both water sources and villages likely to face drinking water problem have already been identified to address the issue.

“We are also exploring private borewells from where drinking water can be supplied to villages in need. As for fodder, we have stock that can last the next 24 weeks,” he said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur appealed to the people to make judicious use of water keeping in mind village festivals and temple car festivals in the days to come.

SSLC exam

“We are organising training sessions for teachers to improve SSLC results in the district. Special books on six subjects have been brought out under Pratibimba of the Zilla Panchayat and Kalika Aasare from Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board and distributed among students. Two preparatory examinations will be conducted to prepare students better for the final examinations,” Mr. Sankanur said.