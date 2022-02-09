7,250 girls to get training in self-defence

Girl students demonstrating self-defence techniques in Kalaburagi.

KALABURAGI

09 February 2022 21:25 IST

As many as 7,250 girl students from 53 residential hostels across Kalaburagi district have been selected for training in self-defence under the Obavva Art of Self-Defence Training programme.

After inaugurating a self-defence training programme here at Chandrashekar Patil Stadium on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar said that the programme for girls has been launched with a view to enhancing their safety and security.

Girls can now protect themselves and avert awkward situations if they are trained with self-defence skills. Self-defence skills will empower girl students in many aspects and every institution should encourage such aprogramme, Mr. Gurukar added.

As many as 3,000 girl students from 29 hostels run by Backward Classes and Minority Department, 1,500 students from 13 hostels run by Social Welfare Department and 2,750 students from 11 hostels run by Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society will undergo training.