725 police personnel deployed for GP polls in Dharwad

A total of 725 police officials and personnel have been deployed for ensuring the smooth conduct of the the first phase of gram panchayat elections in Dharwad district.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant has said that as gram panchayats in Dharwad, Alnavar, and Kalaghatagi taluks will go to polls on December 22, adequate precautionary measures had been taken along with the deployment of the police.

He has said that the necessary police personnel will be deployed at normal, sensitive, and critical police stations in the three taluks. In all, four Deputy Superintendents of Police, 10 Inspectors, 17 Sub Inspectors, 49 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 318 Head Constables and Constables, 132 Home Guards, and 195 jail wardens will be deployed for poll duties.

Mr. Krishnakant has said that all necessary steps had been taken to ensure free and fair election.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has issued prohibitory orders as a precautionary measure for the first and the second phase of gram panchayat elections in Dharwad district which will come into force immediately after the deadline for the public campaigning ends.