7,210 students to write PU supplementary exams in Bidar

As many as 7,210 students from Bidar district will appear for the II PUC examinations to be held between September 7 and September 18.

Deputy Commissioner Rudresh Ghali has directed officials of the Pre University Education Department to ensure that all arrangements are in place and also to follow Standard Operating Procedures to stay safe amid the pandemic.

The department has set up 11 examination centres in the district including four in Bidar city, two each in Bhalki, Basavakalyan, and Humnabad taluks, and one at Aurad taluk.

Mr. Ghali said that each student has to undergo thermal scanning before entering the examination hall and the staff on duty and students have to wear surgical masks.