₹721 crore MSP dues to be released

Bengaluru

08 July 2021 23:44 IST

The State government will release ₹721 crore dues over the next few days towards the purchase of ragi, paddy, and wheat under the MSP.

Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar, who chaired the Cabinet sub-committee meeting here on Thursday, announced that the money would be transferred to farmers’ accounts over the next two or three days.

He said though these purchases under the MSP had been done four or five months ago, payments had not been done. “The Chief Minister has now directed the officials to release the money and farmers will receive the amount in the next two to three days,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the government intended to prevent inconvenience if any in transfer of money to farmers, and that the Cabinet sub-committee deliberated on how to prevent a repeat of the delay during 2021–22. The sub-committee meeting convened on July 29 would decide on how the support price has to be decided for this year, he added.