720 kho-kho players to vie for top prizes in K.R. Pet

March 15, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Rural sports event to begin at new stadium from today

The Hindu Bureau

The State-level rural sports event will be held at the newly-built stadium at K.R. Pet in Mandya on March 16, 17 and 18.

Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna told reporters in Mandya on Wednesday that swimming and kho-kho competitions will be held at the stadium which is equipped with a pool. The stadium will be inaugurated by the Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

The stadium has been built at a cost of ₹14.50 crore.

For the kho-kho competitions, 720 men and women players from across the State will participate.

The kho-kho matches will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 16; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 17; and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 18.

Each player in the winning kho-kho team will get a cash prize of ₹10,000 – ₹1,20,000 for 12 players; ₹7,000 for the second winning team – (₹84,000 for 12 players) and the third prize winners will get ₹5,000 – ₹60,000 for 12 players. Besides cash prize, trophy, medals and certificates will be distributed.

