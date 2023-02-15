7,172 cases settled amicably during Lok Adalat in Yadgir district

February 15, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Yadgir

The Bruhat Lok Adalat which was held in all courts in Yadgir district on Saturday last was successful as the litigant public, particularly farmers, students and industrialists, benefited from it, District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) G. Nanjundaiah has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, the judge said that a total of 7,172 cases out of the 10,748 considered eligible to be taken up in the Lok Adalat have been settled amicably and a sum of ₹5.85 crore, in all, involved in these cases has been collected and paid to the concerned as compensation.

Of the 7,172 cases settled, 6,408 were petty cases followed by 433 related to birth and death registration, 301 bank cases, 46 property partition suits, 36 other civil suits, 28 criminal compoundable cases, 25 filed under Negotiable Instruements Act, 17 MMRD cases, 12 MVC execution, three cases were related to Domestic Violence Act, one each to matrimonial and bank suits, he said.

Regional Manager of State Bank of India Sripad Raju, who was present at the press conference, said that of the 301 cases settled amicably were crop loans, student loans and industrial loans cases.

“The outstanding amount involved in these cases came to ₹4.23 crore and the settlement amount came to ₹2.61 crore. The same day, ₹1.89 crore was the amount recovered. The remaining settlement amount will be paid by clients within a month,” he said and added that fresh loans can be given to these clients after they pay the balance amount.

Civil Judge and Member-Secretary of DLSA Sahil Ahmed Kunnibhavi and Chief Manager of SBI Ramesh were present.