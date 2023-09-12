71% of South Western Railway network has been electrified, says Sanjeev Kishore

September 12, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

General Manager of South Western Railway (SWR) Sanjeev Kishore has said that with 874 RKM of electrification in 2022-23, the railway zone has completed 71% of electrification of railway tracks in the zone.

Chairing the 23rd meeting of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of South Western Railway in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore said that during 2022-23, the zone completed 228 km of new line and track doubling.

Highlighting several achievements such as getting the first place among all zonal railways in terms of Key Performance Indices (KPI) in 2022-23, he said that South Western Railway has been adjudged as the best performing railway zone during Swachchta Pakhwara 2022 held by the Ministry of Railways.

As part of improvement of passenger amenities, the railway zone is redeveloping 50 railway stations, including Vasco-da-gama, Mysuru and SSS Hubballi.

During the meeting, members were briefed about various issues related to passenger amenities, infrastructure development, train services such as additional stoppage, increase in frequency of trains and construction of railway overbridges and railway underbridges.

The participating members, on the other hand, raised various issues pertaining to railway infrastructure and amenities in their respective regions and also put forward various demands.

Rajya Sabha member Narayana Koragappa Sabha, Minister for Legislative Affairs, Environment, Law and Judiciary and Public Works Department, Government of Goa, Nilesh Cabral, representatives of various organsiations took active part in the discussions.

Responding to their pleas and the issues raised by them, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore assured them of making earnest efforts to fulfill the demands and in incorporating their suggestions.

Additional General Manger of South Western Railway U. Subba Rao and various principal heads of departments and senior officials were present.