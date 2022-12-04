70,357 register under Agnipath Yojana in Bidar

December 04, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

An Army recruitment rally under Agnipath Yojana will start in Bidar on Monday. It will go on till December 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one of the largest recruitment rallies in this part of India and the last leg of those under Agnipath Yojana, in which 70,357 aspirants will participate.

Out of the 70,357 aspirants from Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir, Belagavi, 63,825 have applied as general candidates and 6,550 candidates have applied for the posts of technician, clerk, housekeeping, barber and cook.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The rally will be held in coordination with Bengaluru Zonal Recruitment Office. The candidates will be selected based on their physical and medical tests and also, a Common Entrance Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US