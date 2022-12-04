  1. EPaper
70,357 register under Agnipath Yojana in Bidar

December 04, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

An Army recruitment rally under Agnipath Yojana will start in Bidar on Monday. It will go on till December 22.

This is one of the largest recruitment rallies in this part of India and the last leg of those under Agnipath Yojana, in which 70,357 aspirants will participate.

Out of the 70,357 aspirants from Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir, Belagavi, 63,825 have applied as general candidates and 6,550 candidates have applied for the posts of technician, clerk, housekeeping, barber and cook.

The rally will be held in coordination with Bengaluru Zonal Recruitment Office. The candidates will be selected based on their physical and medical tests and also, a Common Entrance Test.

