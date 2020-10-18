7,012 fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru

18 October 2020 23:58 IST

As many as many as 7,012 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 7.65 lakh.

Meanwhile, 8,344 patients were deemed as discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of persons discharged to 6.45 lakh. The media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated that there were 51 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 10,478. Besides this, there were 19 deaths of COVID-19 patients on account of other causes.

Out of the total number of 7.65 lakh positive cases, only 1.09 lakh cases were active as on Sunday, and 945 patients were admitted in ICUs in hospitals across the State.

The positivity rate for the day was 6.67% and the case fatality rate was 0.72%. As many as 1.05 lakh tests were conducted on Sunday. Of these, 21,876 were Rapid Antigen Tests, while the remaining were RT-PCR and other methods.

In Bengaluru Urban, 3,535 new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking total number of cases to 3.07 lakh, including 64,435 active ones.